Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

ÁMEN Festival suggests creating Turkic film animators’ organization

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 October 2021, 13:12
ÁMEN Festival suggests creating Turkic film animators’ organization

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM At the ÁMEN International Animation Film Festival held in Turkestan debated were the pressing issues and prospects for the development of the Turkic-speaking countries animation industry.

There was suggested creating the Turkic film animators’ integrated platform, the Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry’s website reads.

The roundtable organized on the second day of the festival brought together film animators from Kazakhstan and other Turkic countries. General producer of the National Cumena Supoort Center Adai Abilda, Turkish producer and film animator Musab Gündüz, Balapan TV Channel producer Sandugash Baimankyzy and others took part in the event.

Abilda proposed to create an organization to bridge the Turkic-speaking countries’ experts and animation film companies. Turkish producer and film animator Musab Gündüz also voiced support to building such an organization. «Turkey’s population is 85 mln. 20 mln of them is our core audience, i.e. children. Istanbul Muhafizlary film presented here yesterday at the festival earned highest rating in Turkey. 10 mln kids enjoyed it. It is a high achievement. The Turkic-speaking countries’ audience is bigger, some200 mln,» he said.

Those present agreed to further strengthen cooperation of Turkic-speaking countries in this direction and move forward to settling common tasks.


Culture   Events   Turkic speaking states    Turkestan region   Turkistan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region