Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Incidents

    Men die in house fire in Kostanay

    6 June 2022, 16:48

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - A two-storey house caught fire on Abay Avenue in Kostanay city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The fire occurred in a two-storey house covering an area of 250 sq. km in Kostanay city. The neighboring house suffered partially from the fire.

    According to the local emergency situations department, the fire was localized at 1:15 am to prevent its further spread. It was eliminated at 2:26 am. The bodies of two men born in 1972 and 1984 were found at the fire scene.

    The cause of the fire is to be identified.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kostanay region Incidents Kostanay
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rains predicted in west, southeast of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    4 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region