Memorial wall honoring WWII Heroes unveils in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 May 2022, 13:51
Memorial wall honoring WWII Heroes unveils in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An opening ceremony of the memorial complex of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan took place in the Kazakh capital on the eve of the Defender of the Fatherland Day and Victory Day, Polisia.kz informs.

Deputy PM Yeraly Tugzhanov, Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov, Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov, veterans of the WWII and internal affairs bodies, Interior Ministry and National Guard military took part in the ceremony. The memorial complex is dated to the 77th anniversary of the Victory and honors the memory of Kazakhstanis- internal affairs officers who demonstrated heroism in defending the country.

Following the ceremony, the Minister expressed gratitude to the organization of veterans, the Government of Kazakhstan, the akimat of Nur-Sultan for all-around support.

photo

More than 1.5 mln Kazakhstanis participated in WWII, and more than half of them died. About 500 became the Heroes of the Soviet Union, and 124 were awarded the Dank Order.

Those gathered laid flowers at the memorial and observed a minute of silence in tribute to their memory.

photo

photo

photo


