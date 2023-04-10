Memorandum of cooperation signed btw TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President, AZERTAC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President and Azerbaijan’s State News Agency AZERTAC have signed a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation as part of the official visit of Azeri President Ilham Aliyev to Astana on April 10, 2023, Kazinform reports.

The document was signed by Director-General of the TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President Raushan Kazhibayeva and AZERTAC Board Chairman Vugar Aliyev in the presence of Heads of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev.

The Kazakh and Azeri media companies established partner relations in the area of media content exchange, joint production, mutual promotion both nationally and internationally.

«The cultural and humanitarian ties are the key area of inter-State relations. Media can be of great benefit for establishing creative contacts, realizing joint projects on creative content, and developing the region’s media sphere,» said Raushan Kazhibayeva.

For his part, Vugar Aliyev said that the development of partnership between the two leading media companies of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will further consolidate the potential of the countries’ mass media representatives, effective coverage of economic, humanitarian, and cultural processes.

The TV and Radio Complex of the Kazakh President has the similar agreements with Saudi Press Agency, Trend, Yonhap, TPS, UzA, and so on.

Previously it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The Azeri President met with Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Akorda. A number of key documents was signed following the talks between the two Heads of State.



