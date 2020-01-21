Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Members of President’s candidate pool to deliver lectures at schools across Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 January 2020, 18:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A group of the members of the President’s Candidate Pool is planning to travel across Kazakhstan to visit local schools within the framework of the Year of Volunteer, Kazinform reports.

According to one of them – Talant Omarbekov, Deputy General Director of the Republican State Enterprise Gozexpertise under the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development, in schools members of the President’s Candidate Pool will deliver lectures for students.

Having praised the transparency of the selection process of the President’s Candidate Pool, Mr. Omarbekov noted that it is a wonderful opportunity for its members to implement their ideas, projects and plans, including delivering lectures at schools countrywide.

They will make the first stop and deliver lectures at schools in the city of Semey, the motherland of the great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai.

The lectures, according to Talant Omarbekov, will be dedicated to what major to choose, where to study and what majors are the most popular.

«We are planning to visit Semey first to commemorate the 175th anniversary of Abai. The city has been recognized as a historical and culture center. We are to begin the tour of lectures [around the cities] in March,» he said.


