    Members of National Public Confidence Council join Majilis

    14 January 2021, 17:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nine members of the National Council of Public Confidence have joined the newly formed Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform reports.

    Assistant to President Yerlan Karin revealed on his official Telegram channel that three political parties had won the seat in the new Majilis. Among those who joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament are nine members of the National Council of Public Confidence.

    Ak zhol’s Daniya Yespayeva and Issa Kazybek and Zhambyl Akhmetbekov of the People’s Party of Kazakhstan joined the newly formed Majilis.

    Berik Abdygaliuly, Kanat Nurov, Yerlan Sairov, Aidos Sarym, Bakytbek Smagul, and Bekbolat Tleukhan of the Nur Otan Party also won the seats in the Majilis.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

