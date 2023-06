Member of Kazakh Constitutional Council named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A member of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan has been reappointed, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

«The Head ofState decreed to reappoint Viktor Malinovsky as the member of the ConstitutionalCouncil of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» the president’s press service said in astatement.