Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Meloni, Sunak meet in London, sign memorandum on defense and migrants

    28 April 2023, 07:44

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni stated at a meeting with her British counterpart Rishi Sunak, that their bilateral talks in Downing Street marked «a new beginning» in relations between Italy and Great Britain, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «It is a new beginning in relations between the two countries. I am happy to be here. I am convinced that we can do a good work together,» Giorgia Meloni said ahead of the meeting with Sunak in London.

    After the talks, the heads of government signed a memorandum on defense and migrants.

    The memorandum of understanding aims to boost the bilateral dialogue and strategic collaboration between Italy and the UK in full coherence and complementarity with Italy's membership of the EU, according to ANSA.

    The document outlines joint initiatives in priority areas including security and defense, energy, climate and environment, migration, economy, science and innovations. The memorandum is also called to consolidate broad agreements with London at the international level.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region