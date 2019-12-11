Melodies of Turkic World in Hungary

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The first concert of the tour dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Yunus Emre Institute and organized in cooperation with TURKSOY took place in Budapest, the capital of Hungary. Embassies of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkey in Budapest contributed to the organization of the event featured «Melodies of the Turkic World», TURKSOY press service informs.

Held in the Duna Palota Concert Hall in Budapest on December 10th the concert was attended by TURKSOY Secretary General Dusen Kasseinov, Director of the Yunus Emre Institute in Budapest Yakup Gul, Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary in charge of relations with Eastern countries Andras Baranyı, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Budapest H. E. Vilayet Guliyev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Budapest H. E. Janibek Abdrashov, Ambassador of Turkey to Budapest H. E. Ahmet Akif Oktay and representatives of various institutions and organizations along with amateurs of art in Hungary.

Welcoming the participants, Director of the Yunus Emre Institute in Budapest Yakup Gul said his organization celebrates this year the 10th anniversary of it establishment. The Institute cooperates with 58 cultural centers in 48 countries of the world. «It is a great honour to see that the first concert of the tour dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Yunus Emre Institute organized in cooperation with TURKSOY is taking place in Hungary, the new member country of the Turkic Council with an observer status,» he noted.

TURKSOY Secretary General Kasseinov pointed out that the ties between TURKSOY and Hungary keep growing stronger every day and that painters, scholars and musicians from Hungary are welcomed in various regions of the Turkic World within the framework of cultural and artistic gatherings of TURKSOY.

Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary in charge of relations with Eastern countries Andras Baranyı also delivered a speech at the event. He expressed his happiness to be a part of this wonderful concert featuring melodies of the Turkic World. Mr. Baranyı said that Hungary gave special attention to the development of both bilateral and multilateral ties with the Turkic republics, strategic partners of Hungary. «Hungary also fosters close cooperation with the organizations working in the Turkic World,» he said.

Mr. Baranyı congratulated the Yunus Emre Institute on its 10th anniversary and wished further success in its activities. He extended his deepest gratitude to TURKSOY for the organization of this wonderful concert with an orchestra gathering artists from all corners of the Turkic World, from Altai mountains to the Balkans.

On the eve of the 28th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the «Akjarma» Folklore and Music Ensemble and the «Zhorga» Folk Dance Ensemble took the scene in Hungary, the land of Cumans, together with artists of the Turkic World.

The Modern Music Ensemble of Azerbaijan, komyz player from Kyrgyzstan Aygerim Mukhtardinkyzy, Ankara Turkic World Music Ensemble of Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the CopeArt Music Ensemble from Turkey were strongly appreciated by the audience.

Artists of the Turkic World from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkey along with Uygur Turks took their audience onto an unforgettable journey through melodies and dances of the Turkic World with their traditional music and dance performances.

The concert ended with standing ovations from the audience.