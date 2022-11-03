Meiram Kazhyken visits Vostok moloko corporation in E Kazakhstan

3 November 2022, 20:11

3 November 2022, 20:11

Meiram Kazhyken visits Vostok moloko corporation in E Kazakhstan

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Candidate for presidency Meiram Kazhyken visited the Vostok moloko (milk) corporation in East Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

He told those present about the main aspects of his election program, answered their questions concerning mainly economic reforms and development of civil society.

As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21, 2022 to run until November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.