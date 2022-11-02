Go to the main site
    Meiram Kazhyken visits Ust Kamenogorsk

    2 November 2022, 17:12

    UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken visited Ust Kamenogorsk and met with the health workers of the East Kazakhstan regional hospital diagnostics centre, Kazinform learnt from the candidate’s headquarters.

    The candidate told those present about his election program, answered voters’ questions.

    Currently some 1,000 are working at the hospital. There are 6 laboratories, 12 clinic and 7 paraclinic units.

    As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    East Kazakhstan region 2022 Presidential Election
