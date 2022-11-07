Go to the main site
    Meiram Kazhyken visits Aktobe

    7 November 2022, 20:14

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken arrived in Aktobe to meet voters, the candidate’s headquarters reports.

    He visited the Aktobe structural mill to tell the staff about his goals and tasks of his election platform.

    Earlier Kazhyken visited Ust Kamenogorsk and met with the staff of the diagnostics centre of East Kazakhstan hospital, visited Vostok moloko corporation.

    The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20.


    2022 Presidential Election
