Meiram Kazhyken met with Semei Engineering plant workers

SEMEI. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken met with the workers of the Semei Engineering plant in Semei, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20. The Central Election Commission registered 6 presidential candidates.