Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Meiram Kazhyken meets with W Kazakhstan University students, teachers

8 November 2022, 18:13
AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken met with the students and teaching staff of the Ospanov West Kazakhstan Medical University, the candidate’s press service reports.

Earlier he met with the workers of the Aktobe rail and structural mill plant.

As reported previously, the presidential elections will be held on November 20, 2022.


