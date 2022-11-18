Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Meiram Kazhyken meets students in Shymkent

18 November 2022, 10:50
SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken visited the South Kazakhstan State Teachers’ Training University in Shymkent and met with the students and teaching staff, Kazinform reports.

The University founded in 1937 has 6 faculties, a trade union and a postgraduate studies institute.

Those gathered debated not only education, cultural development but also economic and national security.


