Meiirzhan Otynshiyev elected Chairman of Almaty maslikhat

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Meiirzhan Otynshiyev was elected the Chairman of the maslikhat of Almaty city during the first session of the maslikhat of the 8th convocation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chairman of the Almaty branch of the territorial election commission Aigul Kalykova handed the IDs and badges to the newly elected deputies of the maslikhat of the 8th convocation.

Meiirzhan Otynshiyev was named the Chairman of the Almaty maslikhat of the 8th convocation based on the proposal of the faction of the Amanat Party.

It should be mentioned that the Amanat Party holds the majority of maslikhat seats – 24. The Respublica Party won 5 seats, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan and the Baitaq Party – 3, the Aq zhol Party – 2. Self-nominated deputies hold 5 seats.

The composition of the maslikhat deputies was renewed by 66.7 per cent. Women, youth and disabled persons hold 38.1 per cent of seats.



