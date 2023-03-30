Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Meiirzhan Otynshiyev elected Chairman of Almaty maslikhat

Kudrenok Tatyana
30 March 2023, 16:17
Meiirzhan Otynshiyev elected Chairman of Almaty maslikhat Photo: instagram.com/meirzhan_otynshiyev

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Meiirzhan Otynshiyev was elected the Chairman of the maslikhat of Almaty city during the first session of the maslikhat of the 8th convocation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chairman of the Almaty branch of the territorial election commission Aigul Kalykova handed the IDs and badges to the newly elected deputies of the maslikhat of the 8th convocation.

Meiirzhan Otynshiyev was named the Chairman of the Almaty maslikhat of the 8th convocation based on the proposal of the faction of the Amanat Party.

It should be mentioned that the Amanat Party holds the majority of maslikhat seats – 24. The Respublica Party won 5 seats, the People’s Party of Kazakhstan and the Baitaq Party – 3, the Aq zhol Party – 2. Self-nominated deputies hold 5 seats.

The composition of the maslikhat deputies was renewed by 66.7 per cent. Women, youth and disabled persons hold 38.1 per cent of seats.


Almaty   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants