    Meiirim Nursultanov faces off Kazuto Takesako at weigh-in ceremony ahead of boxing fight in S. Korea

    14 April 2023, 15:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov (18-0, 10kos) and Japan’s Kazuto Takesako (15-0, 14kos) faced off at a weigh-in ceremony ahead of the middleweight WBO International title fight set for April 15 in Incheon, South Korea, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The two weighed in today and both easily made their weight limit.

    Middleweight Meiirim Nursultanov will defend his WBO International title against unbeaten Kazuto Takesako of Japan in the boxing main event fight in Incheon, South Korea, set for April 15.

    Notably, the Kazakhstani defeated ArgentineMarcelo Esteban Coceres (31-5-1, 17kos) by a unanimous decision of the judges in October last year in Lublin, Poland.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

