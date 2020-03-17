MEGA malls to be closed across Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - All shopping and entertainment centers of MEGA retail network will be closed due to the spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, said Seitzhan Yessmagambetov, general director of MEGA shopping centers network, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We decided to close all the MEGA shopping and entertainment centers. This is done to prevent any threat of coronavirus infection spreading as well as taking into account the numerous requests from our tenants and visitors. Supermarkets and pharmacies will continue to operate. Ramstore supermarket will be open daily from 9:00 am till 11:00 pm, pharmacies will be open from 10:00 am until 10:00 pm,» said Seitzhan Yessmagambetov.

As Kazinform previously reported, the total number of patients with coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan has reached 27.