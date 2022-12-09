Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Mega Khimki shopping mall engulfed in flames, fire spreads to 18,000 sq m

9 December 2022, 13:51
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The fire that broke out at a home improvement hypermarket in the Mega Khimki shopping mall near Moscow on Thursday has engulfed the entire building, spreading to the territory of 18,000 square meters, a rescue source has told TASS.

«At present, the entire building is ablaze, the fire has spread to around 18,000 square meters,» the source said.

Photo: tass.ru


News