    Meetings with US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu take place at Kazakh MFA

    27 May 2022, 21:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As part of a tour to Central Asia, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu paid a working visit to Kazakhstan on the eve of the referendum on amending the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The American diplomat was received by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi, during the conversation with whom the sides exchanged views on the prospects for further development and strengthening of the enhanced strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States.

    At the meeting with the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin, a wide range of issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as the global and regional agenda were touched upon. The sides expressed satisfaction with the pace of development of Kazakh-American cooperation.

    Emphasizing the progressive development of civil society and the positive dynamics in the socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, Lu outlined the U.S. Administration's support for the political reforms initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and USA Political Reform Referendum
