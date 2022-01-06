Meetings no longer peaceful - political scholar

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Political scholar, director of the Institute of Eurasian Integration Urazgali Selteev shared his view on the decision of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to request assistance from the CSTO, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Certainly, the entry of the CSTO armies and the initiation of this process by the Head of State are well-grounded and they are the right and concrete steps as of today. Firstly, it is important to understand that there are no longer peaceful meetings, provocative and even terrorist actions by some radical and extremist elements are taking place,» said Selteev.

He went on to say that the people covered behind the peaceful ones pose a threat to the public safety and to the State in general.

«Secondly, it is an unprecedented step and for the first time the armies of the CSTO will be involved in such a situation. The CSTO, as an international organization, should demonstrate its role and objective for which it was established in the first place,» said the political scholar.



