Meeting with OSCE Referendum Assessment Mission held at MFA

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received Tamaś Meszerics, Head of the Referendum Assessment Mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR), Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Mission came to Kazakhstan to observe the national referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution, scheduled for June 5, 2022. The format for monitoring the plebiscite was determined by the ODIHR Needs Assessment Mission, which was in Kazakhstan earlier this month.

Having noted that the key task of the Mission is to evaluate the preparation and conduct processes of the referendum, Tamaś Meszerics thanked the Foreign Ministry and the Central Referendum Commission of Kazakhstan for their support and then briefly highlighted the plans for the upcoming work.

In turn, Deputy Minister Vassilenko assured his interlocutor of the readiness of the state bodies to continue providing the Mission with all the necessary support.