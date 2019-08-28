Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Meeting on preparation for 1st sitting of National Public Confidence Council held in Nur-Sultan

    28 August 2019, 13:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An organizational meeting on preparation for the 1st sitting of the National Public Confidence Council was held in Nur-Sultan. Chief of the Presidential Administration, Deputy Chairman of the Council Krymbek Kusherbayev chaired the meeting, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development.

    The meeting discussed the mechanisms and areas of the activity of the National Council and the preparation for the organization of its 1st sitting slated for September 6, 2019 in Nur-Sultan. Working groups were established.

    Members of the National Council participated in the event.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year