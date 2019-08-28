Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Meeting on preparation for 1st sitting of National Public Confidence Council held in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
28 August 2019, 13:18
Meeting on preparation for 1st sitting of National Public Confidence Council held in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An organizational meeting on preparation for the 1st sitting of the National Public Confidence Council was held in Nur-Sultan. Chief of the Presidential Administration, Deputy Chairman of the Council Krymbek Kusherbayev chaired the meeting, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Information and Social Development.

The meeting discussed the mechanisms and areas of the activity of the National Council and the preparation for the organization of its 1st sitting slated for September 6, 2019 in Nur-Sultan. Working groups were established.

Members of the National Council participated in the event.

Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region