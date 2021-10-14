Go to the main site
    Meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council starts

    14 October 2021, 17:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) under the chairmanship of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev via videoconference has kicked off, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The live broadcast of the meeting is available on Khabar 24 TV channel.

    President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali announced the heads of EAEU member states are expected to discuss the issues of the activity of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as well as further development of economic cooperation between EAEU member states.

    At the recent international conference themed ‘Ways to Achieve the Paris Agreement Goals and Kazakhstan’s Carbon Neutrality’ held in Nur-Sultan President Tokayev said the SEEC meeting will adopt the statement on the EAEU climate agenda.

    It should be noted that tomorrow, October 15, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to take part in the regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independence States (CIS) held via videoconference and chaired by Belarus. Kazakhstan will assumed the CIS Chairmanship in 2022.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union Kazakhstan
