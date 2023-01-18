Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Meeting of State Commission for full rehabilitation of political repression victims takes place

18 January 2023, 20:15
Meeting of State Commission for full rehabilitation of political repression victims takes place

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin chaired a meeting of the State Commission for full rehabilitation of victims of political repressions, discussing the main results of the 2022 work, Kazinform cites Akorda.

One of the key outcomes of the Commission’s work was the 31-volume collection of materials and documents dedicated to the history of political repressions.

During the meeting, a presentation of the collection with the participation of its authors – members of the State Commission, prominent scholars, and experts – took place.

The book is made up of previously unreleased archival documents and materials regarding the history of different categories of victims of the political repressions of the 20-50s of the 20th century.

It was noted that the work on releasing materials by the Commission in a single series will be continued this year.

Also, the heads of the willing state bodies presented the results of the work on declassification of special and departmental archival funds, systematization and digitalization of archival materials.

Following the meeting, the tasks were set on priority areas of the work for 2023 aimed at further research activity and rehabilitation of citizens.


Фото: akorda.kz

Related news
Tokayev meets with Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed hold talks
Kazakh Head of State meets with Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports
Теги:
Read also
Flights to 29 countries resumed and opened in Kazakhstan
Kazakh PM calls for stepping up development of Aktau and Kuryk sea ports
Elena Rybakina advances at 2023 Australian Open
PM Smailov instructs to expand pool of industrial projects
Transit container transportation through Kazakhstan up 6%
Timur Turlov to head Kazakhstan Chess Federation
Prices for educational services rise by 14.5% in 2022 in Kazakhstan
Analytics and state policy – interview with KazISS Chief
News Partner
Popular
1 Tokayev takes part in Kazakhstan-UAE investment roundtable
2 Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 18
3 President Tokayev’s visit to UAE: focus on increased business and investment ties
4 S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 13-week low; gov't discusses lifting indoor mask mandate
5 Kazakhstan Ambassador presents credentials to President of Georgia

News