Meeting of State Commission for full rehabilitation of political repression victims takes place

18 January 2023, 20:15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin chaired a meeting of the State Commission for full rehabilitation of victims of political repressions, discussing the main results of the 2022 work, Kazinform cites Akorda.

One of the key outcomes of the Commission’s work was the 31-volume collection of materials and documents dedicated to the history of political repressions.

During the meeting, a presentation of the collection with the participation of its authors – members of the State Commission, prominent scholars, and experts – took place.

The book is made up of previously unreleased archival documents and materials regarding the history of different categories of victims of the political repressions of the 20-50s of the 20th century.

It was noted that the work on releasing materials by the Commission in a single series will be continued this year.

Also, the heads of the willing state bodies presented the results of the work on declassification of special and departmental archival funds, systematization and digitalization of archival materials.

Following the meeting, the tasks were set on priority areas of the work for 2023 aimed at further research activity and rehabilitation of citizens.

Фото: akorda.kz