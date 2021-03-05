Go to the main site
    Meeting of Nur Otan election program realization headquarters held

    5 March 2021, 20:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The regular meeting of the Nur Otan election program realization headquarters took place at the Government under the chairmanship of Deputy PM Alikhan Smailov, the PM’s official website reads.

    Graduate employability, construction of new schools and business support issues were on the agenda. 800 new schools will be built by 2025 the countrywide, 5,000 schools at small towns, district centres and villages will be updated. It is also expected to provide rural schools with high-speed internet.

    Smailov drew attention to schools dangerous to use and three-shift schooling issues. In particular, it is suggested using PPP mechanisms, opening private schools. Those attending debated graduate employability, promotion of young people’s business ideas, and other issues. As stated there 45,000 grants were allocated in 2020, including 11,000 grants given to young entrepreneurs. 10,000 grants will be provided annually up to 2025.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Nur Otan Party
