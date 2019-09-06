Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Opinion

Meeting of National Public Confidence Council became an open dialogue platform – Yerlan Karin

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 September 2019, 17:50
Meeting of National Public Confidence Council became an open dialogue platform – Yerlan Karin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The recommendations proposed at today’s 1st meeting of the National Public Confidence Council have been registered and will be thoroughly worked out. President’s Advisor Yerlan Karin said it at a briefing at the Central Communications Service office, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Today’s recommendations concerning development of the state and society will touch upon almost all spheres – political, economic and social ones. In my opinion, the meeting has become an open dialogue platform. The members of the Council have raised the pressing problems of the modern Kazakhstani society,» said Karin.

In his words, all the initiatives will be addressed comprehensively.

«The National Public Confidence Council is an advisory structure. It does not adopt laws. They are only discussed here,» he noted.


National Public Confidence Council  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes