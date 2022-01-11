Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Meeting of Majilis with President’s participation underway

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 January 2022, 11:02
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Majilis of Parliament with the participation of Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking place via videoconference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Tokayev would nominate the candidate for the post of Prime Minister of the country as well as would set specific tasks to tackle the pressing issues in the political and socio-economic spheres.

Live broadcast of the session is available on Khabar 24 TV channel.

Notably, on January 5 the Head of State held the meeting on the issues of the socio-economic situation in the country, where he announced the resignation of Askar Mamin as Prime Minister at his will. Alikhan Smailov was appointed acting PM.


President of Kazakhstan    Parliament   Majilis   Kazakhstan  
