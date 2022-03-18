Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 March 2022, 19:37
Meeting of Kazakhstan-EU business platform held in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The ninth meeting of the Kazakhstan-EU business platform took place in Nur-Sultan. The event chaired by Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov was attended by the ministers, foreign ambassadors, and reps of a number of companies, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

The meeting's participants spoke of the issues of development of cooperation between the EU, its members and business structures, and Kazakhstan during the situation unfolding in the world.

The EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kestutis Jankauskas noted that in all spheres of interaction we call for ensuring sustainability of investment from the environmental, social, economic, and financial points of view. He added that interconnectivity will be the main priority in programs of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation.

photo

During the meeting, Kazakh PM noted that in 2021 the volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and EU countries rose to $28.9bn, 21.4% more than in 2020.

«We are open to considering new proposals and ready to take a proactive role in the current geopolitical situation. We need to continue our joint work to achieve the strategic goals, especially in the face of new challenges which require new approaches and cooperation,» said Smailov.


