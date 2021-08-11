Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Meeting of Kazakh-Qatari Business Council to be held in Doha

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 August 2021, 22:20
DOHA. KAZINFORM The Ambassador of Kazakhstan, Arman Isagaliyev, met with the First Deputy of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammed bin Tawar Al-Kauari, who is the co-chairman of the Kazakhstan-Qatar Business Council, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ways to further expand trade, economic and investment ties between the two countries. At the same time, the parties stressed the importance of using the potential of the Business Council created in 2017, which is designed to become the locomotive of large-scale interaction between the business circles of Kazakhstan and Qatar.

In this regard, an agreement was reached to hold a meeting of the Business Council in Doha on August 22-23 this year to discuss promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

The Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, established in 1963, is one of the oldest chambers of commerce in the Gulf countries. It has more than 75 thousand members. This structure is aimed at developing business at the national, regional and international levels, as well as protecting the commercial, industrial and other interests of its members representing the private sector.


