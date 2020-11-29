Go to the main site
    Meeting of Kazakh-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on economic coop held

    29 November 2020, 15:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On November 27, 2020 the 7th meeting of the Kazakh-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation was held in the video conference format.

    The Commission was attended by the co-chairs of the Comission - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Ruslan Dalenov and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga, as well as representatives of government agencies, business and academic circles of the two countries, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed the most promising areas of Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation in such areas as trade and investment, finance, agriculture, transport, energy, environmental technologies, defense industry, education and science, culture and health.

    In addition, the parties noted the need to develop trade, economic and investment cooperation in the field of high technologies, pharmaceuticals, automotive industry, etc.

    Following the meeting, the parties signed the Protocol of the 7th session of the Intergovernmental Commission, as well as a number of memorandum of cooperation.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan Economy
