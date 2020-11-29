Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Meeting of Kazakh-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on economic coop held

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 November 2020, 15:10
Meeting of Kazakh-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on economic coop held

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On November 27, 2020 the 7th meeting of the Kazakh-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation was held in the video conference format.

The Commission was attended by the co-chairs of the Comission - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Ruslan Dalenov and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga, as well as representatives of government agencies, business and academic circles of the two countries, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

photo

During the meeting, the parties discussed the most promising areas of Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation in such areas as trade and investment, finance, agriculture, transport, energy, environmental technologies, defense industry, education and science, culture and health.

In addition, the parties noted the need to develop trade, economic and investment cooperation in the field of high technologies, pharmaceuticals, automotive industry, etc.

Following the meeting, the parties signed the Protocol of the 7th session of the Intergovernmental Commission, as well as a number of memorandum of cooperation.

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region