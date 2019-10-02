Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Meeting of Int’l Anti-Corruption Academy to adopt Nur-Sultan Declaration

Alzhanova Raushan
2 October 2019, 17:53
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8th meeting of the Assembly of Parties of the International Anti-Corruption Academy is taking place in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event is being attended by over 130 guests from 40 countries across the world.

«The cooperation of Kazakhstan with the International Anti-Corruption Academy is filled with practical content. At the initiative and full financial support of Kazakhstan, in November last year a training seminar was held at the Academy’s headquarters in the Austrian city of Luxemburg for employees of anti-corruption bodies of Central Asia and Afghanistan. This initiative is aimed at strengthening regional leadership in the fight against corruption as well as supporting the efforts of the world community to stabilize the situation in Afghanistan», Olzhas Bektenov, First Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency, said at the event.

«We have reached an agreement with the International Anti-Corruption Academy and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on holding a second training seminar for the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan as part of today's assembly meeting», he informed.

It is reported that the meeting’s attendees plan to adopt the Nur-Sultan Declaration in the field of anti-corruption at the national and global levels.

