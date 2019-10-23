Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Meeting of FMs of Non-Aligned Movement member countries underway in Baku

23 October 2019, 14:47
BAKU. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member countries is taking place in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 23.

The meeting of the foreign ministers, which will last until Oct. 24, is taking place in anticipation of the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the NAM member countries.

On Oct. 21-22, a preparatory meeting of officials of the participating countries took place.

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member-states will be held in Baku on Oct. 25-26 and Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

photo

Representatives of 158 countries and international organizations confirmed their participation in the summit. The event will be attended by foreign ministers, heads of state and government and other senior representatives.

NAM, uniting the countries which did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the NAM is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.

photo

