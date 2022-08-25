Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
25 August 2022 20:10

Meeting of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Kyrgyzstan

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - A meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has started in Cholpon-Ata town of Kyrgyzstan under the chairmanship of head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Zhaparov, Kabar reports.

After the meeting ceremony and joint photographing, the session has begun in a narrow format.

In his welcoming speech, the head of the Kyrgyz Cabinet thanked the heads of government for their participation and wished fruitful work.

The meeting then continued behind closed doors. Tomorrow the heads of the EAEU governments will gather for a meeting in an expanded format.

The agenda of the meeting includes the formation of a common gas market for the integration association, financing of industrial cooperation, regulation of the alcohol market, and the establishment of the Eurasian Reinsurance Company. In addition, a number of bilateral and multilateral high-level meetings will be held on the sidelines of the forum.


Photo: en.kabar.kg


Related news
To fully provide rural population with quality medical care is our responsibility – Kazakh President
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
AI projects to be realized in Kazakhstan
Read also
Typhoon Noru kills 10 in Philippines
Russia records 40,017 daily COVID-19 cases, 111 deaths — crisis center
COVID admissions back up, by 5.6%, after two straight drops – ANSA
International tourists spent $2.7 bi in Brazil Jan–Jul
Gamaleya Research Institute reveals number of Sputnik V doses produced worldwide
Three injured in blast on market square in Germany
Hurricane Ian knocks out power in Cuba ahead of Florida landfall
Int'l tourist arrivals almost triple in Jan-July: UN
News Partner
Popular
1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
5 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley

News

Archive