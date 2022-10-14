Meeting of CIS Heads of State Council kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council has kicked off in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

The event is chaired by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as part of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the CIS.

It is expected that the Head of State will sum up the results of the country’s presidency in the CIS.

Leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan as well as Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee came to Astana for the event.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informed there would be no representative of Ukraine at the summit, which has suspended participation in the CIS events in recent years. President of Moldova will not be able to join the event for a busy work schedule.

The meeting will discuss the important issues of interaction within the CIS. The participants will also discuss and adopt a number of documents aimed at further development and strengthening of integration ties in trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian spheres and in security issues.

The heads of state are expected to approve a regular program of cooperation in fight with terrorism and extremism for 2023-2025. At the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the CIS leaders will adopt a Statement on Development of Cooperation in Culture.

The summit participants will also take a decision on handing over the chairmanship in the CIS to the Kyrgyz Republic in 2023 and on holding the regular meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Bishkek.



