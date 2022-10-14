Go to the main site
    Meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Astana concludes its work

    14 October 2022, 15:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council closed, Kazinform reports.

    The President said the signing procedure was completed, the Heads of State held fruitful discussions on a wide range of the CIS multifaceted cooperation and on the international agenda. He also expressed confidence that constructive proposals voiced there along with the documents considered will contribute to the development of intra-CIS cooperation. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the CIS executive committee, the experts, all the CIS bodies for joint work. Thn the meeting was declared closed.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan CIS
