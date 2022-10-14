Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Astana concludes its work
14 October 2022, 15:00

Meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Astana concludes its work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council closed, Kazinform reports.

The President said the signing procedure was completed, the Heads of State held fruitful discussions on a wide range of the CIS multifaceted cooperation and on the international agenda. He also expressed confidence that constructive proposals voiced there along with the documents considered will contribute to the development of intra-CIS cooperation. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the CIS executive committee, the experts, all the CIS bodies for joint work. Thn the meeting was declared closed.


