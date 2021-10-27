Meeting of Akhmet Baitursynov’s 150th anniversary preparation state commission held

NUR-SILTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the State Commission for Preparation and Holding the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov took place under the chairmanship of Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The meeting focused on the issues of preparing the anniversary events in 2022 and celebrating the anniversary at the international level under the aegis of UNESCO.

During the meeting, Kusherbayev noted that special role Akhmet Baitursynov had as one of the leaders of the Alash Party, eminent educator, scholar-reformer, founder of Kazakh linguistics and literary studies.

The Ministry of Education and Science presented the draft of the National Plan to prepare and hold the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov. It includes international, national, and regional events aiming at promoting the activity of Baitursynov.

The events will also feature scientific and practical conference, reading, and so on. It is also planned to hold the International Congress of Turkologists with the participation of members of TURKSOY. The country’s education facilities are to hold open classes, thematic contests as well as other events devoted to the creative work and scientific activity of the eminent figure of the Alash Party.

There are plans to translate the selected works of Akhmet Baitursynov into Russian, English, and Turkish languages, publish a 12-volume collection of his scientific works, continue research int eh foreign archives, and introduce his works and works of other activities of the Alash movement into the scientific circulation.

The plans also include creation of a feature film about the life of Baitursynov, conducting scientific and restoration works in the House-Museum.

In addition, the issue of celebrating the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov under the aegis of UNESCO will be submitted for consideration to the UNSECO General Conference this November.

Following the meeting, the relevant government bodies were given instructions to prepare and hold the 150th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov at the high level in terms of organization and content.