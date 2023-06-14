Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty

14 June 2023, 13:07
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty Photo: gov.kz

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh met with foreign consuls general and consuls accredited in the southern capital in Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, consular and legal issues, the activities of the institute of honorary consuls, as well as cooperation in trade and economic direction were discussed in detail.

Following the results of the event, an agreement was reached to hold such meetings on a regular basis.

