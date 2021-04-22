Go to the main site
    Meeting chaired by President raised road quality issues in country

    22 April 2021, 15:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to improve the road surface in the country during the meeting on the social and economic development of Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the meeting the Kazakh Head of State said that the Government and regional administrations need to repair around 95% of the roads in each region by 2025, noting that to that end KZT50bn being provided from the nation budget each year since 2019.

    He also added that local budgetary funds will be provided for constructing and repairing roads, expressing his dissatisfaction with the quality of roads one year after they were repaired.

    Stressing that each contractor fulfilling the state order should focus on quality work, the Kazakh President called for toughening the requirements for them.

    Tokayev instructed to speed up the construction and repair of the Nur-Sultan-Almaty road to commission it before 2023, slamming the quality of the works.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

