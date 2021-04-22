Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Meeting chaired by President raised road quality issues in country

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 April 2021, 15:19
Meeting chaired by President raised road quality issues in country

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to improve the road surface in the country during the meeting on the social and economic development of Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the meeting the Kazakh Head of State said that the Government and regional administrations need to repair around 95% of the roads in each region by 2025, noting that to that end KZT50bn being provided from the nation budget each year since 2019.

He also added that local budgetary funds will be provided for constructing and repairing roads, expressing his dissatisfaction with the quality of roads one year after they were repaired.

Stressing that each contractor fulfilling the state order should focus on quality work, the Kazakh President called for toughening the requirements for them.

Tokayev instructed to speed up the construction and repair of the Nur-Sultan-Almaty road to commission it before 2023, slamming the quality of the works.


Atyrau region   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden