Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Medical masks production launched in Karaganda rgn

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
4 March 2020, 11:33
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Karaganda region has launched the production of medical masks, Kazinform reported.

Alisher Abdykadyrov, deputy Governor of Karaganda region, has visited a plant for the production of medical masks. He was informed that locally produced medical masks will be supplied to pharmacies in the near future.

«We have acquired a machine for the production of medical masks. In a minute it is capable of producing up to 100-120 pieces. We produce three-layer masks,» said Kanat Nauryzbayev, Director of Merey LLP.

The deputy Akim of the region also visited an enterprise in Saran which produces antiseptic agents for personal hygiene and disinfection of premises. Its capacity is 2000 medicine bottles per hour, that is, 1000 liters per day.

Coronavirus   Karaganda region    Industry  
