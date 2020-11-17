Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Medical facilities receive hi-tech devices for COVID-19 treatment in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
17 November 2020, 18:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The multi-purpose city hospitals and infectious diseases hospitals are 100% provided with oxygenation devices High-Flow in Nur-Sultan as the capital’s administration has obtained over 50 hi-tech devices for COVID-19 treatment, Kazinform cites the official website of Nur-Sultan’s administration.

Oxygenation devices High-Flow are for patients needing respiratory support. They are also good for oxygen therapy when certain complications occur due to coronavirus, including pneumonia, hypoxic respiratory failure, and hypoxic respiratory distress.

The city infectious diseases hospital has treated over 50 COVID-19 patients with complications with the help of HFNOT (high-flow nasal oxygen therapy).

As of today, the capital’s hospitals are 100% provided with lung ventilators. They also have 19 CT scans, 27 X-ray machines, over 1 thousand oxygen concentrators, around 1.5 thousand oxygen tanks, and so on.

