Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Medical facilities install 8 oxygen stations in Atyrau rgn

    23 July 2021, 15:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Eight oxygen stations allowing for autonomous oxygen supply have been installed in the medical facilities in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, the oxygen stations have been installed in the regional perinatal center, regional cardiologic center, regional hospital No.1, new modular infectious diseases hospital in Atyrau city, hospitals of Kurmangazinsk, Kyzylkoginsk, and Inderisk districts, and regional hospital No.2.

    The region’s medical facilities have at their disposal four MRI scans, 13 CT scans, 41 X-ray devices, 669 oxygen concentrators, 1,514 pulse oximeters, 272 ventilators, 113 ambulances, and seven mobile medical complexes.

    There is a two-month stockpile of personal protection means and pharmaceuticals in the medical facilities of the region, the press service said.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    Silvio Berlusconi has died aged 86
    3 people die in road accident in Kyzylorda region
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports