Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Medical facilities install 8 oxygen stations in Atyrau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 July 2021, 15:15
Medical facilities install 8 oxygen stations in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Eight oxygen stations allowing for autonomous oxygen supply have been installed in the medical facilities in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, the oxygen stations have been installed in the regional perinatal center, regional cardiologic center, regional hospital No.1, new modular infectious diseases hospital in Atyrau city, hospitals of Kurmangazinsk, Kyzylkoginsk, and Inderisk districts, and regional hospital No.2.

The region’s medical facilities have at their disposal four MRI scans, 13 CT scans, 41 X-ray devices, 669 oxygen concentrators, 1,514 pulse oximeters, 272 ventilators, 113 ambulances, and seven mobile medical complexes.

There is a two-month stockpile of personal protection means and pharmaceuticals in the medical facilities of the region, the press service said.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden