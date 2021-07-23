Medical facilities install 8 oxygen stations in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Eight oxygen stations allowing for autonomous oxygen supply have been installed in the medical facilities in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, the oxygen stations have been installed in the regional perinatal center, regional cardiologic center, regional hospital No.1, new modular infectious diseases hospital in Atyrau city, hospitals of Kurmangazinsk, Kyzylkoginsk, and Inderisk districts, and regional hospital No.2.

The region’s medical facilities have at their disposal four MRI scans, 13 CT scans, 41 X-ray devices, 669 oxygen concentrators, 1,514 pulse oximeters, 272 ventilators, 113 ambulances, and seven mobile medical complexes.

There is a two-month stockpile of personal protection means and pharmaceuticals in the medical facilities of the region, the press service said.