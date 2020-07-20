Medical devices to treat COVID-19 delivered to Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Hospitals and clinics have received medical devices to treat the coronavirus infection and pneumonia in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the city's official website.

Among the delivered devices are 150 flowmeters, over 350 oxygen concentrators. It is said 50 lung ventilators, over 250 more oxygen concentrators, 350 more flowmeters, and two sets of CT scans will be received by the city's hospitals and clinics in the coming days.

The city's medical workers note a declining workload in treatment facilities since the stringent quarantine measures have been imposed. Among other upsides is a twofold decline in ambulance calls - from 3 thousand to 1,300.

Infectious hospitals' workers use tele-medicine tools to share their experience in treating COVID-19 with clinics' workers. They also hold online consultations to monitor the health of those on a waiting list and hospitalize them if needed.

Over 80 tons of pharmaceuticals to treat COVID-19, pneumonia, and other diseases have been delivered to the capital city this week, with the next cargo of pharmaceuticals expected to arrive any day now.



