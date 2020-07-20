Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Medical devices to treat COVID-19 delivered to Nur-Sultan

    20 July 2020, 15:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Hospitals and clinics have received medical devices to treat the coronavirus infection and pneumonia in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the city's official website.

    Among the delivered devices are 150 flowmeters, over 350 oxygen concentrators. It is said 50 lung ventilators, over 250 more oxygen concentrators, 350 more flowmeters, and two sets of CT scans will be received by the city's hospitals and clinics in the coming days.

    The city's medical workers note a declining workload in treatment facilities since the stringent quarantine measures have been imposed. Among other upsides is a twofold decline in ambulance calls - from 3 thousand to 1,300.

    Infectious hospitals' workers use tele-medicine tools to share their experience in treating COVID-19 with clinics' workers. They also hold online consultations to monitor the health of those on a waiting list and hospitalize them if needed.

    Over 80 tons of pharmaceuticals to treat COVID-19, pneumonia, and other diseases have been delivered to the capital city this week, with the next cargo of pharmaceuticals expected to arrive any day now.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year