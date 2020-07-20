Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Medical devices to treat COVID-19 delivered to Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
20 July 2020, 15:59
Medical devices to treat COVID-19 delivered to Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Hospitals and clinics have received medical devices to treat the coronavirus infection and pneumonia in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the city's official website.

Among the delivered devices are 150 flowmeters, over 350 oxygen concentrators. It is said 50 lung ventilators, over 250 more oxygen concentrators, 350 more flowmeters, and two sets of CT scans will be received by the city's hospitals and clinics in the coming days.

The city's medical workers note a declining workload in treatment facilities since the stringent quarantine measures have been imposed. Among other upsides is a twofold decline in ambulance calls - from 3 thousand to 1,300.

Infectious hospitals' workers use tele-medicine tools to share their experience in treating COVID-19 with clinics' workers. They also hold online consultations to monitor the health of those on a waiting list and hospitalize them if needed.

Over 80 tons of pharmaceuticals to treat COVID-19, pneumonia, and other diseases have been delivered to the capital city this week, with the next cargo of pharmaceuticals expected to arrive any day now.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary